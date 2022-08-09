National

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today witnessed the signing of the MoU between NLC India Ltd and Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. for 1,000-MW renewable power projects in Assam, in the presence of Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi

