Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, soldiers who lose their lives for the country will now be given Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that The soldiers who lose their lives for the country will now be given Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh at the honor ceremony of the veterans of the 1971 war, today.

Besides, he also said , “a government job will also be given to one person in their family.”

Further, our government has taken many decisions for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Reservation has been extended for their children in medical colleges. Re-introduction of the 2% reservation in Group C and Group D, CM added.