Aspirants Gherao Odisha Minister’s Residence, Alleging Recruitment Irregularities in OSSSC RI, Amin

Hundreds of aspirants on Thursday surrounded the residence of Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, protesting alleged irregularities in the recruitment for district cadre posts like Revenue Inspector, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and SFS by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

The prelims, which began on September 20, will continue until October 20 to fill 2,895 vacant posts. Tension escalated in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area after candidates caused a commotion over exam-related issues at a cyber café.