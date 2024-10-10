Aspirants Demand RI and Amin Re-Examination, Float Paper Boats Made of Admit Cards in River

Following massive protests by OSSC aspirants in Bhubaneswar for the cancellation and re-examination of RI and Amin exams, demonstrators took to the streets in Cuttack. Allegations of irregularities against a ‘blacklisted’ organization prompted protests, with participants making paper boats from their admit cards and floating them in the Kathajodi River.

They demand the organization’s removal from exam duties and a re-examination. One protester stated that job appointments have become a business, jeopardizing students’ futures. Frustrated with inaction from the Chief Minister Grievance Cell, they lamented the unfulfilled assurances from the Higher Education Minister regarding their concerns.