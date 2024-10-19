‘Ask Our Experts’ Series begins: Citizens engage with government on features of DigiLocker – India’s Digital Wallet.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), successfully launched the inaugural episode of its exclusive Live series, ‘Ask Our Experts’, on October 18, 2024. The episode spotlighted DigiLocker – India’s Digital Wallet.

‘Ask Our Experts’

‘Ask Our Experts’ is a unique weekly live program streamed on Digital India’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial), designed to foster engagement with citizens. The initiative provides a platform for direct interaction with government officials and subject matter experts, offering citizens the opportunity to ask questions and resolve queries regarding various Digital India initiatives.

The first episode focused on DigiLocker, the flagship e-Governance platform that provides a secure cloud-based solution for citizens to digitally store, share, and verify important documents and certificates. DigiLocker is a key component of the Digital India Programme, empowering citizens with digital tools to simplify their lives.

The experts delivered a comprehensive presentation and led an insightful discussion about the functionalities and benefits of DigiLocker. The session also saw overwhelming participation, with thousands of citizens tuning in live from across the country. Viewers eagerly posed questions directly to the experts, seeking clarification on various aspects of the DigiLocker platform.

The program highlighted significant engagement, and nine active participants were recognized as Digital India Question Ninjas for asking relevant and intriguing questions, and they will be rewarded.

Demystifying key projects of Digital India

The series aims to demystify key projects under the Digital India umbrella, giving people a chance to hear firsthand from the experts who manage and run these transformative programs. Excitingly, viewers also stand a chance to win special Digital India gift hampers for their participation.

The full episode can be seen by clicking on this link: https://youtube.com/live/sewXtW1A31k. Stay tuned for future episodes of ‘Ask Our Experts’, where more Digital India initiatives will be explored in depth!

Digital India YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial.