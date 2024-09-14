Asirbad Behera Conferred with Doctorate Degree for Outstanding Contributions to Sports and Social Welfare at KIIT University’s 20th Annual Convocation Ceremony Today

Bhubaneswar: Asirbad Behera was conferred with a Doctorate Degree for his outstanding contributions to sports and social welfare during the 20th Annual Convocation Ceremony of KIIT University. He received the award from Shri Raghubar Das, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha. His unparalleled contributions, especially in athletics, football, and cricket, have significantly shaped Odisha’s sporting landscape. As a dedicated sports administrator, Shri Behera has been a pivotal force behind the state’s sports development, creating infrastructure and nurturing athletic talent that has elevated Odisha’s status in national and international arenas.

Apart from his immense impact on sports, Shri Behera has shown exemplary leadership in community welfare. As the Chairman of Cuttack Municipality, he oversaw significant civic improvements aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Additionally, as the Founder President of Indira Gandhi Women’s College, he has been a strong advocate for women’s education, ensuring that young women have access to educational opportunities and a brighter future. His tireless efforts to empower communities through education and public service have earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, has spoken highly of Shri Behera’s legacy, likening him to Pitamaha Bhishma, the legendary figure known for his wisdom, strength, and leadership. This honorary doctorate serves as recognition of Shri Behera’s lifelong dedication to both sports and social welfare, honoring his unwavering commitment to advancing society.

In addition to his work in sports, Shri Behera has been deeply involved in social welfare, championing causes that address the needs of the underprivileged. His initiatives in education, healthcare, and social development have positively impacted countless lives, making him a revered figure in the realms of sports and philanthropy.

The conferral of this honorary doctorate is a testament to Shri Behera’s enduring legacy and his remarkable contributions toward the betterment of society through his relentless dedication to sports, education, and social welfare.

The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Shri Sanjay Behera, Secretary of the Odisha Cricket Association, Shri Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director of MGM Minerals Ltd. and Vice President of the Odisha Cricket Association, and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Honorary Secretary of the Odisha Volleyball Association and Director General of Sports & Yoga at KIIT & KISS. Additionally, Presidents, Secretaries, office bearers, and members from various sports associations across the state were present to witness the occasion.

All the attendees expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Shri Asirbad Behera for receiving this prestigious honor and shared their appreciation for his remarkable contributions to sports and social welfare. They also extended their gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta for recognizing Shri Behera’s tireless efforts and bestowing upon him this well-deserved honorary doctorate, further solidifying his legacy in sports and community service.