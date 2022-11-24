ASIA’s longest community pedalling campaign TOUR-DE-KALINGA will begin for the 4th time in the State Capital of Bhubaneswar from 11th December 2022.

Chairman of ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION Shri Sudhir Kumar in a meeting held at Bhubaneswar while unveiling the theme of Tour-de-Kalinga has held that the World is going for a toss with increasing pollution, loss of Environment and Global Warming. It’s an imperative thing that India is poised to lead the world and show the path in carbon management and sustainable Development with the G-20 crown coming in India’s way.

Narrating the significance of this Tour, Sh Sudhir Dash highlighted, A ride in Odisha, state known for its pristine golden beaches, world famous heritage sites of Konark Sun Temple, Lord Jagannath Puri Temple, city of Temples, Bhubneshwar, Asia’s biggest brackish water lake Chilka & lagoons, dense forests, Elephant reserve, tiger reserve, mesmerizing eastern Ghats, Ragi & Alsi cultivation, dance, art, a mix of North & South Indian cuisine, peaceful & hospitable people the land of Great Emperor Ashoka who embraced Buddhism & Rath Yatra juggernaut.

Ever Since 2015, the Tour-de-Kaling has emerged as the longest community cycling campaign on Social Development issues with pan India participation from all states.

This year the Tour-de-Kalinga brigade will start their pedalling voyage to Koraput from Bhubaneswar on 11th December 2022. The team on the first day will visit puri via Konark enroute Pipili and Raghurajpur. Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Sh. Tushar Kanti Behera will do the flag off from Kalinga Stadium.

The team will have the following programme

Assembly city Bhubaneswar 10.12.2022

The capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar popularly known as temple city of India is scenic, lively, green and clean, with a rich cultural life Known for its temples. The city is a major centre of attraction for tourists from far and wide. It is probably the only city that enables an authentic overview of the stages of development of Hindu temple architecture. It is the place where temple building activities of Odishan style flowered from its very inception to its fullest culmination extending over a period of one thousand years. Today Bhubaneswar is an embodiment of its dashing modernity and glorious past & also known as sports capital of India.

DAY 1 (11.12.22)

BHUBNESHWAR – KONARK – Puri; Distance: 103km; Elevation 610mtrs. Heritage ride Day

Raghurajpur: The Heritage craft village of Odisha, neat rows of houses, their walls adorned with paintings, will greet you as soon as you enter verdant Raghurajpur village Even without asking, you will realise you have entered an artists’ village where homes double up as workshops.This tiny village is unique because every other inhabitant is a skilled artist. Patta paintings, palm leaf paintings, stone carvings, papier mâché, wooden toys and masks are evident of great skills possessed by the artists.

Pipili :

Another heritage craft village is Pipili together with Pattachitra and stone craft, the Applique work at the heritage craft village Pipili are Odisha’s most famous art exports to the world. The village was set up somewhere in 10th century.

The applique work comes in many variants right from wall hangings to lanterns to umbrellas to bag’s, pouches , bedspreads and are perfect souvenir’s to relive the memories of Odisha

Pipili is also used to adorn the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during the annual Ratha Yatra.

Konark:

An Architecture Marvel of Eastern India and A symbol of India’s rich heritage, Konark Sun Temple, commonly known as Konark is situated in the eastern state of Odisha, India and is one of the eminent tourist attractions. Konark houses a massive temple dedicated to the Sun God built in the 13th century.

The Sun Temple is the pinnacle of Hindu Orissan architecture and is unique in terms of its sculptural innovations and the quality of its carvings. The Sun temple exhibits the traditional Odisha style of architecture, also known as Kalinga architecture, on a grand scale. It is designed as a massive chariot mounted on 12 pairs of intricately carved giant stone wheels that are drawn by a set of seven mighty horses.

Sun Temple is a massive conception of artistic magnificence and engineering dexterity built with the help of 1200 artisans within a period of 12 years (1243-1255 A.D.) The konark temple even in its present ruined state, still a wonder to the whole world. Great poet Rabindranath Tagore wrote of Konark: “Here the language of stone surpasses the language of man”.

Puri:

known as Jagannath Puri, the city famous for Lord Jagannath temple (literally meaning the Lord of the Universe). The temple built in the 12th Century AD has been the epicenter of Jagannath cult and sees pilgrims flocking the temple town of Puri from all corners of the world throughout the year.

The mysticism associated with the cult of Lord Jagannath overshadows the architectural brilliance of this magnificent temple. Built on a raised platform, the gigantic temple is an architectural marvel in its own right. Some of the architectural feats of the temple are – the main temple is constructed in such a way that no shadow of the temple falls on the ground at any time of the day. Another unique feature of the temple is that the idols of the holy trinity are carved out of wood rather than stone or metal idols. They are also the only deity with the trappings of mortality.

Beyond the spiritual magnificence, Puri is a paradise for beach lovers. Trek on the Golden beach spread over miles together is heavenly. The ride from konark to Puri on Marine Drive is one of the most beautiful route for Cyclists.

DAY 2. – 12.12.22

Puri – Satpada – Chattarpur Distance:131km Elevation 1009mtrs.

A ride through the backwaters, lagoons & lake side.

Chilika Lake is a brackish water lake and a shallow lagoon with estuarine character spread across 900 to 1165 sq. km. during summers and monsoon respectively fed by 52 rivers and rivulets It is connected to the Bay of Bengal by a 32 km long and 1.5 km wide channel that mostly runs parallel to the Bay separated by a narrow spit whose width varies between 100 m to several kilometres.

Chilika supports some of the largest congregation of migratory birds in the country, particularly during the winter. Flocks of migratory waterfowl arrive from as far as the Caspian Sea, Lake Baikal, Aral Sea, remote parts of Russia, Kirghiz steppes of Mongolia, Central and South East Asia, Ladakh and the Himalayas, to feed and breed in its fertile waters. In 1989-90 an estimated two million birds visited the lake.

A ferry ride through the Chilka lake to take Cyclist from one end to other end is mesmerizing. The king prawns of Chilka lake are world famous. As per fossil found on the edge of the lake indicates the formation of the lake about 3500 to 4000 years ago. About 150 dolphins are found here and is, therefore, considered as the largest lagoon supported population of the World. Day 02 ride ending on the shore of a beautiful Tampara Lake. The lake is one of the largest fresh water lakes in the State. The beautiful lake & the nearby Chilika Lagoon highlight the ecological diversity Odisha is blessed with. While Tampara is a fresh water lake, Chilika is a brackish water lagoon.

DAY 03. 13.11.22

Chattarpur – Brahmpur – Chandragiri: Distance:103km Elevation 1614mtrs.

Brahmapur or Berhampur as it is called, is the largest city and gateaway to Southern Odisha. The dialect and culture of Southern Odisha has a distinct South Indian touch.

Brahmapur is also known as the Silk City due to the famous Silk Patta Sarees. The weaver community of Brahmapur migrated to the city from Rajahmundry (a city in Andhra Pradesh ) sometime during the period 1662-1672.

The city is known for its love for the theatre and cinema. Infact the Ganjam Kala Parishad and Prakasam Hall are one of the oldest theatre halls in the country.

Chandragiri is located in the green valley of Gajapati district of Odisha, Chandragiri is famous for the Tibetan settlement and for the Buddhist monastery located by the side of it. Chandragiri, also known as ‘Mini-Tibet’. The rare scenic beauty and the picturesque landscape surrounded by luxuriant tropical forest, gurgling rivers, exquisite mountain slopes and roaring hilltops makes it a perfect adobe for travelers.Bestowed with bounties of nature, this place is famous for seasonal fruits, Tibetan woolen garments, carpets and dogs of various breeds. The large-scale horticulture plantations, as well as cultural activities of the Tibetan refugees, make this place more colorful and attractive.

Day 04. 14.12.22

Chandragiri–Padampur–Parlakhemundi: Distance:100km, Elevation 2079mtrs.

Paralakhemundi is an ancient town and a municipality in Odisha. The town and the District share its boundaries with Andhra Pradesh. Both states are separated by the River Mahendra Tanaya. Paralakhemundi is an ancient Zamindari system town The town of Paralakhemundi is: “a straggling town in plan much like the letter ‘L’ scattered around the foot of the well wooded hill which is the distinctive feature of the place. The horizontal portion of the ‘L’ faces south, and at the corner where the ‘L’ and the vertical portion join, is situated the palace(Gajapati Palace), a most picturesque group of building”. Parlakimedi came under British influence in 1768. The Palace is a heritage building having a swimming pool connected to the river flowing close to palace. The Palace is also having underground bunkers to defend from enemies.

Day 05. 15.12.22

Parlakhemundi – Gunpur – Rayadada: Diatance: 137 km Elevation 2914mtrs.

In the third century B.C, during the reign of Ashoka the Great, Rayagada District was covered under Kalinga empire. Rayagada is a beautiful tourist destination in India with its agrarian population small hillocks, beautiful rivers. The local haats and farmers selling their produce roadside can be seen all around. The ride is most scenic due to a mix terrain. Rayagada District was covered under the Jeypore Zamindari, which continued till Independence. Rajgada is trade centre for South Odisha.

Day 06. 16.12.22

Rayagada – Lakshmipur – Koraput : Distance: 112km Elevation 3342

Koraput located in the green valley contemplating immaculate freshness was established on 1st April 1936. Decorated by Forests, Waterfalls, terraced Valleys and Darting Springs, the District draws the nature-loving people. The Koraput is bounded by Rayagada in the east, Bastar District of Chhattisgarh in the west and Nabarangpur District in the south. United Nations has accorded the status of Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) to the traditional agricultural system being practiced in Koraput region of Odisha. The Koraput region situated in the Eastern Ghats is a high land plateau with number of hills and hillocks. The tribal people have indigenous knowledge system for their various agricultural practices. The knowledge is transmitted from generation to generation by families. This area is also famous for Coffee plantation.

Jeypore area in the Koraput region has rich genetic resources of medicinal plants. The place has over 1,200 medicinal plants that are used for curing bone fracture, malaria, gastro-enteritis and other ailments.

DAY 07. 17.12.22 Koraput

(Rest day with visit to tribal villages, Devmali Hills, Village Haats, Ragi cultivation area, traditional agricultural practices etc.)

DAY 08. 18.12.22

Koraput – BishamCuttack – Muniguda : Distance: 171km Elevation 3812mtrs

The beautiful terrain is dotted with Camel back hills Cotton plantation & sunflower cultivation. They are surrounded by the great Niyamgiri Hill. Small canals like Markama Nala, Mundabandha Nala, Gate Nala and Rata Tikiri Nala surround the village in four directions. The area is rich with natural greenery, hills and peaceful tribal people.

DAY 09. 19.12.22

Muniguda – Kotagarh – Belgarh: Distance: 82km Elevation 2224mtrs

The area is famous for Belghar wildlife sanctuary and Kotgarh Elephant Reserve It’s a paradise on earth for nature loving people. It is choked with flora and fauna species; Belghar situated about 2555ft above the sea level. Belghar is full of scenic beauty and wild life especially Elephants. It is inhabited by Kutia Kandha tribe, who follow the age old tradition of food gathering and hut dwelling. They are very friendly and hospitable. They live primarily on juice exuded by Salap and Dead palm, mixed with alcohol to boost the savor. Belghar Nature Camp is situated at an altitude of 2555 feet is an amzing location for long holidays in a serene area & also called land of “Hills and Waterfalls”. Belghar is surrounded by towering hillocks around. The thick forest is home to several rare endangered species of animals and plants. The pride of the forest of Belghar is the long tusked Elephants that abound plenty in the region. Many other smaller mammal fauna like deer, wild boar, bear etc and varieties of birds via Hill Myna, Parrot, Peacocks, and Flying Giant Squirrels are found which attracts the visitors. The natural vegetation of the forests is wooded trees which rises to a great height. Winter is enjoyable here which can be experienced from November to the end of March. Heavy mist and dew are also prevalent during the winter season.

This place is choked with social group folks referred to as Kandh, Shifting Cultivation as their profession. When you are in Belghar, the wildlife here can really mesmerize you.

DAY 10. 20.12.22

Rest day at Belgarh Nature Camp

An old structure of Birtish Era now under the possession of forest Department. Visit to forest, school managed by forest department,a cultural evening in Tribal village & bonfire at Nature camp are the activities the riders will be engaged during the stay.. The weather at this location may require light woolen clothing due to its cold climatic conditions. Daytime is comfortable with normal clothing.

DAY 11.21.12.22

Belgarh – Baliguda – Phulbani: Distance: 141km, Elevation 3136mtrs.

The scenic beauty of the area attracts tourists in this region. Maa Pattakhanda is the presiding goddess of the town. Putudi is a place of natural beauty where river Salunki falls from the height of 60ft. forming an enchanting ambience. The roaring sound of the fall with dense forest all around creates a thrilling sensation. It is 18 kms from Phulbani town. Phulbani is associated with its virgin forests and peaceful tribal people.

DAY 12. 22.12.22

Phulbani – Dashpala – Nayagarh: Distance: 124km Elevation 1664mtrs.

Dasapalla is the area where we can find forests with incredibly lush flora and fauna. Dasapalla is famous for its jungles, animals and trees. Here the Government has constructed a water project named Kuanria Dam. It is one of the most interesting picnic spots. A deer park close to Kuanria is another attraction. Dasapalla is famous for Mahabir Temple. The Lankapodi festival is observed here. This area is famous for its Odiya sweets also The famous Indian Rosogulla believed to be originated from this area only.

Nayagarh houses between two steep hill ranges abounding in natural beauty, this town is also famous for many historic places and ancient temples prominent among which are the shrines of Dakshinakali, the living Shakti-peeth and Sri Jagannath Temple, the Jagannath Temple here, reflects Kalingan style of architecture. The presiding deity is worshiped in the form of Dadhibamana

DAY13. 23.12.22

Nayagarh – Khorda – Bhubneshwar: Distance: 83km Elevation 1033mtrs.

This area is famous for dry fish and paradise for sea food lover. Asia’s biggest salted dry fish market is in Khorda town. The huge sacks filled with dry fish can be seen in end number of shops. The area is also fruits and vegetable growing belt of Odisha due to its proximity to Bhubaneshwar town.

The tour ending at Bhubneshwar with medal/ certificate distribution ceremony an evening filled fun frolic.

The riders can leave on the same evening to their respective destinations or can take a night rest and leave next day.

Organizers will provide the following:

Decent sharing budget accommodation during the ride (day of reporting 10.12.22 to night of 23.12.22) since we would be riding into the interior areas/ tribal district the facilities may not match the standard of metro/ big cities of India. In remote areas we may use hostel accommodation also.

All meals, (dinner on 10.12.22 to dinner of 23.12.22) hydration during ride.

Event cycling Jersey & T-shirt – mandatory to wear Since it’s a group ride we expect riders to help eac other during the tour.

Finisher’s medal & certificate also the trophy for best rider in male & female category.

Participants to make arrangements at their own

Travel arrangements from place of residence to Bhubneshwar Assembly location and back to respective residence.

MTB/ roadie or hybrid cycle with carry on air pum, spare tubes, tool kit, lubricant, cycling shorts & other essential requirements of a cyclist for a long tour.

Cycle should have tail & head light ( mandatory)

Helmet ( mandatory)

Advisory

Consumption of alcoholic drinks is strictly prohibited during the ride.

Since it’s a group ride involving community engagement riders are advised to participate with a perfect bend of mind to interact community factions, Schools, college, local administration.

Since we would be riding into the interior villages, hemlets, tribal area and historical settlements& interacting with the local people therefore, it is advised that we should respect their way of life & enjoy the memorable cycling tour of life.