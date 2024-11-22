Asian Paints Ultima Protek, powered by Graphene, defends Ranbir Kapoor’s bold mission with unbeatable protection

New Delhi: The exteriors of our homes stand as the first line of defense against nature’s harsh elements like heavy rains, intense sunlight and persistent dust. Over time, these elements can affect the look and durability of homes, leaving homeowners searching for a solution that truly lasts. Asian Paints, trusted by homeowners across India, has taken its flagship exterior paint, Apex Ultima Protek—widely known as the Lamination Paint—to the next level by powering it with Graphene, a revolutionary material offering unmatched protection and durability. Offering a 12-year warranty, this re-engineered paint sets a new benchmark for exterior protection.

Graphene, the lightest yet strongest material ever tested, is reshaping industries with its incredible strength, flexibility, and durability. Now, it powers Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek, forming an ultra-strong barrier that shields homes from UV fading, cracks, and water damage. Graphene’s advanced elastomeric properties stand as the toughest and most reliable protection for Indian homes.

To bring this groundbreaking innovation to life, Asian Paints has launched an all-new campaign, “The Safe House,” with brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. In the commercial, Ranbir Kapoor is seen stepping into the role of a spy for the first time, navigating thrilling escapes from dangerous adversaries.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and directed by renowned filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi, the ad for Apex Ultima Protek unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of a Moroccan market as it takes viewers on a whirlwind adventure. Ranbir, as the dashing agent, along with his heroine, narrowly escapes enemies chasing them through winding streets. Just when it seems like there’s no escape and a missile locks onto its target, Ranbir has a brilliant idea—to retreat to their impenetrable “Safe House,” protected by Ultima Protek powered by Graphene.

The enemy tries everything—missiles and relentless attacks—but the Safe House stands untouched and invincible. This cinematic masterpiece brilliantly captures Ultima Protek’s protection against every element, be it scorching sun, torrential rains, or persistent dust.

By blending the intrigue of espionage with cutting-edge innovation, the campaign lands how Ultima Protek, powered by Graphene, delivers unparalleled performance. The safe house becomes a central metaphor, emphasizing the brand’s role in shielding homes from relentless external challenges, much like a spy’s impenetrable hideout that ensures safety under the harshest conditions.

Watch the new and thrilling Ultima Protek advertisement here:

Youtube link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7PQGT4rJdk

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “At Asian Paints, innovation and technology are at the heart of everything we do. From Teflon in Royale to Lamination in Ultima Protek, and now Graphene—the wonder material—we’ve consistently set new benchmarks in the category. With Graphene-powered Ultima Protek, we’re delivering the toughest protection for Indian homes. By focusing on technology-driven solutions, we aim to simplify the decision-making process for our consumers, helping them choose the best for their homes.”

Speaking about the commercial, Mr. Syngle added, “This Ultima Protek campaign mirrors a blockbuster action movie brought alive by the presence of our brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. Brimming with action and drama, Ultima Protek powered by Graphene, paired with Ranbir’s charisma, is set to captivate the nation.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “This campaign is an exciting, gripping spy thriller that brings to life the incredible safety and strength of Ultima Protek with Graphene. The creative concept of ‘Safe House’ demonstrates how this house is more than just a shelter – it’s a fortress, a secure haven made impenetrable by the power of Graphene. The story is brought to life by Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of a super spy who uses the safe house protection in the most intense situations to complete his mission.”