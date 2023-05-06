New Delhi: Asian and Commonwealth games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) progressed to the pre-quarter finals of the IBA Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan today.

In the round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin was facing China’s Lyu Ping. He will next take on Russia’s Savvin Eduard in the pre-quarterfinal on Sunday.

Later tonight, Naveen (92 kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.

Tomorrow two Indian boxers will be in action in their round of 32 bout. Akash (67kg) will face China’s Fu Mingke whereas Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Korea’s Lee Sangmin.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.