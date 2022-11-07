Asia Society’s Global Board elects Mrs Sangita Jindal as its new Trustee at Fall Meeting

MUMBAI : The Asia Society’s Global Board has elected Mrs Sangita Jindal as its new Trustee at the Fall Meeting held in October 2022. She was elected along with two other Trustees Kuo Chuan Kung and Rabbi Angela Buchdahl.

“We are delighted to welcome to Asia Society’s Global Board of Trustees three new Trustees with diverse and varied backgrounds and experience,” said Asia Society President and CEO Kevin Rudd. “Each have made unique contributions to their fields—from the arts and cultural heritage preservation, to finance, to social and spiritual development—these new Trustees will bring important new perspectives to our Global Board.”

Founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller 3rd, Asia Society is a non-partisan, non-profit institution established with a purpose to navigate shared futures for Asia and the world across policy, arts and culture, education, sustainability, business, and technology. As a global network of Centres across the world, Asia Society fosters insight, encourages engagement, elevates regional voices, informs and educates new audiences, addresses complex – and where necessary – contentious challenges, engages in creative problem-solving, and helps deliver real solutions for the benefit of all. Asia Society has presence across New York, Hong Kong, and Houston, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and Zurich.

Commenting on her election as a Trustee of Asia Society’s Global Board, Mrs Sangita Jindal said, “The Asia Society is dedicated to identifying future pathways for Asia and the world. As the new Trustee of Asia Society’s Global Board, it enables me to contribute to the ongoing efforts in shaping US-Asia economic, political and cultural relations.”

Mrs Sangita Jindal is the Chairperson of JSW Foundation, the social development arm of JSW Group. During the last two decades, she has spearheaded JSW Foundation’s efforts as it enlarged its scope of activities in the areas of education, health, livelihood creation, local sports development, heritage & art conservation etc. Mrs Jindal established the Jindal Arts Centre in 1992 and started publishing Art India, an art magazine in 1994. She was among the founding team that conceptualized the Kala Ghoda festival for which she was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2004. She has also undertaken extensive heritage restoration at Hampi, Bombay Synagogue among other monuments. She is currently restoring Mughal Gardens and David Sassoon Library & Reading Room. Mrs Sangita Jindal is also a member of the Board of Asia Society India and National Culture Fund. She is a Trustee of the World Monument Fund, Advisor to TEDxGateway and a member of the IMC Ladies’ Wing Art, Culture and Film Committee.