Asia-Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination to begin from April 24th at New Delhi

As a precursor to World Malaria Day, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India will be organizing the Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination in New Delhi on April 24, 2023, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA). The Conclave will be held under the guidance of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers. The Conclave aims to reaffirm political commitment to galvanise action for malaria elimination by 2030.



The Conclave will provide a platform for leaders from the Asia Pacific region to discuss ongoing efforts towards malaria elimination and revitalise national and regional momentum towards the goal of an Asia Pacific Free from Malaria by 2030. Sessions will include tracking regional and national progress, reaching at-risk populations, leveraging research, innovation, and new technologies to accelerate progress, and embracing a whole-of-government approach eliminate the disease



India has made remarkable progress towards malaria elimination in recent years and has been appreciated at the global level. Among the 11 countries that are part of the World Health Organization’s ‘High Burden to High Impact’ initiative, only India has reported decline in malaria cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaria cases and deaths also dropped by 85.1% and 83.6% respectively, from 2015 to 2022.



The Conclave will be presided by Dr V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. The event will be graced by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Mizoram, Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organization, SEARO, Health Ministers from APLMA member nations including Dr. Culwick Togamana, His Excellency Minister of Health, Solomon Islands and Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, His Excellency Minister of Health, Republic of Fiji. Senior representatives from various government departments, development partners and corporates will also be in attendance.



