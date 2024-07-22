Asia Book of Records felicitates Axis Bank for its ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’ initiative

Mumbai, July 22nd, 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records for its nationwide cleanliness drive ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’. Axis Bank was felicitated by Asia Book of Records with two titles – ‘Highest tonnage of garbage collected over a week, across multiple tourist spots,’ and ‘Highest number of tourist spots cleaned over a week’. This is the second consecutive year that the Bank’s remarkable contribution towards nature conservation has been recognized on an international platform. This achievement reflects the Bank’s dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development.

During the week-long cleanliness drive scheduled from June 5 to June 12, 2024, Axis Bank collaborated with 24 NGOs and collected close to 13,000 kg of waste from twenty-three tourist locations such as Varanasi Ghats, Qutub Minar in Delhi, Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Mall Road in Shimla, etc. Around 4,649 volunteers, including branch employees, customers, environmental activists, and local authorities enthusiastically participated in the ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’ campaign.

Commenting on this noteworthy accomplishment, Ms. Arnika Dixit, President and Head – Branch Banking, Axis Bank said, “We, at Axis Bank are immensely proud to be honored with these prestigious titles by the Asia Book of Records. These records exemplify our dedication to civic responsibility, community service, and ecological preservation. Through this initiative, we have strived to create awareness about preserving these picturesque tourist spots and heritage sites. Our pan-India campaign reinforces our commitment to safeguarding our planet for future generations, further encouraging them to take proactive steps to mitigate environmental degradation and promote ecological balance”.

Last year, Axis Bank had organized a nationwide cleanliness drive to clean twenty-five water bodies across 18 cities in India, wherein over 3700 participants volunteered to collect 12,794 kg of waste. This remarkable effort was recognized by the Asia Book of Records for ‘Maximum water bodies cleaned during a week-long cleanliness drive,’ and ‘Maximum kilograms of garbage collected from water bodies across multiple cities’. By leveraging its extensive network, Axis Bank strives to foster a cleaner and greener future for generations to come. Axis Bank’s initiatives on the World Environment Day 2024 reflect its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.