Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024

Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 3rd and 4th, 2024 as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is all set to host an esteemed gathering of international delegates, AI experts, and policymakers at the summit. This summit marks a pivotal moment for India as it underscores its commitment to fostering responsible artificial intelligence (AI) development on a global scale.

The Global IndiaAI Summit will be inaugurated by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology , Railways, and Information & Broadcasting and Shri Jitin Prasad, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Commerce and Industry will also be speaking at the inauguration.

A commitment to responsible AI development

Organized against the backdrop of India’s leadership role in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), the summit aims to set new benchmarks in addressing the multifaceted challenges and opportunities presented by AI. With a thematic focus on Compute Capacity, Foundational Models, Datasets, Application Development, Future Skills, Startup Financing, and Safe and Trusted AI, the event promises comprehensive discussions that span the entire AI spectrum.

Day 1: Setting the Stage

The Day 1 of the summit will feature a diverse array of sessions designed to delve deep into critical aspects of AI application and governance. Notable sessions include “IndiaAI: Large Language Models” exploring how advanced AI models can navigate India’s linguistic diversity while upholding ethical standards. Concurrently, the GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI will gather insights into leveraging AI for healthcare in underserved regions, positioning India as a catalyst for inclusive healthcare innovation.

“Real World AI Solutions” and “India’s Infrastructure Readiness for AI” will spotlight practical AI implementations and the foundational infrastructure needed to support AI-driven initiatives across sectors. Meanwhile, discussions on “Ensuring Safety, Trust, and Governance in the AI Age” will underscore India’s commitment to ethical AI deployment, emphasizing global cooperation and regulatory frameworks.

Day 2: Empowering the Future

The second day will pivot towards nurturing talent and scaling AI innovations. “Empowering Talent through AI Education & Skilling” aims to bridge the AI skills gap by spotlighting educational strategies and career pathways. Simultaneously, “AI for Global Good: Empowering the Global South” will facilitate dialogues on inclusive AI development, echoing India’s advocacy for equitable global AI access.

“From Seed to Scale—Empowering India’s Startup Ecosystem” will highlight initiatives that foster AI entrepreneurship, crucial for propelling India’s startup ecosystem onto the global stage. Discussions on “Data Ecosystem” and “AI Competency Framework for Public Sector” will explore robust data governance and AI readiness in public administration, which are essential for effective policy formulation and implementation.

Detailed agenda for Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 can be accessed here.

Charting the course for responsible AI

The Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for global stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of AI. India reiterates its commitment to harnessing AI’s transformative potential by prioritizing responsible AI development while safeguarding ethical standards and inclusivity. As the summit unfolds, it is poised to reinforce India’s leadership in the global AI landscape, paving the way for a future where AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute significantly to socio-economic advancement worldwide.