Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 25 Challenges for WAVES in “Create in India Challenge – Season 1”

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, today launched 25 Challenges as part of the ‘Create in India Challenge – Season 1’ for World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Speaking at the launch, Sh. Vaishnaw said that todays’ launch is a reflection of our growing and evolving economy. A totally new creators economy has been created and the same is also recognised by the Prime Minister of India as reflected in the first-ever National Creators Award presented by him in March 2024.

Growing Creators Economy: Opportunities, Infrastructure, and Job Creation

While highlighting the immense potential in this economy, the Union Minister mentioned that the creators’ economy has become a wonderful tool to showcase our rich cultural heritage, way of life, yoga, traditional medicine system, and diversity in our cuisines. The Government of India is leaving no stone unturned to encourage this economy and therefore, we need to ensure the talent & skill development and availability of necessary infrastructure in this sector.

To further develop this creators’ economy, the government is focused on creating world-class talent development programs and infrastructure. There are plans to establish world-class universities and facilities that will enhance the capabilities of creators in media and entertainment, he added.

Harnessing New Technologies in Filmmaking: Job Creation

Emphasizing that filmmaking is one of our strengths, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that in today’s era there is a great scope of using new technology and tools in this sector thereby ensuring a good scope for employment generation. It is estimated that if successfully executed, the program can generate 2-3 lakh jobs in the sector.

Social Responsibility

At the same time, the Union Minister also reminded that we have to ensure that our society is not harmed in this journey and the responsibility lies not just with the government but also with society, industry and all of us.

To capitalize on the immense potential in this sector, WAVES is being organised and is set to emerge as a big phenomenon in future, he added.

Secretary, Ministry of I&B Sh. Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B Ms. Neerja Shekhar, Director General, FICCI, Ms. Jyoti Vij, Vice Chairman, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment, Sh. Biren Ghose were also among the dignitaries who attended the event.

‘Design in India, Design for the World’

While speaking at the occasion Sh. Sanjay Jaju mentioned that this initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to nurture and elevate India’s creative ecosystem. “It aligns seamlessly with our Prime Minister’s visionary call of ‘Design in India, Design for the World’ as articulated during his 78th Independence Day address.”, he added. Highlighting the immense potential and talent within our nation, he said that WAVES stands as a testament to this potential and will serve as a global platform where the brightest minds, most talented creators, and visionary leaders from around the world will converge to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and push the boundaries of creativity.

‘Create in India Challenge – Season 1’

These challenges, hosted by leading industry associations and organizations, cover a wide range of disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts. These challenges are being done in the run up to the main event.

List of ‘Create in India’ Challenges – Season 1

1. Anime Challenge by Media and Entertainment Association of India

2. Animation Filmmakers Competition by Dancing Atoms

3. Game Jam by India Game Developer Conference

4. Esports Tournament by Esports Federation of India

5. City Quest: Shades of Bharat by E-gaming Federation

6. Handheld Educational Video Game Development by Indian Digital Gaming Society

7. Comics Creator Championship by Indian Comics Association

8. Young Filmmakers Challenge by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Whistling Woods International

9. XR Creator Hackathon by Wavelaps and XDG

10. AI Film Making Competition by InVideo

11. WAVES Promo Video Challenge Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

12. TruthTell Hackathon by India Cellular & Electronics Association

13. Community Radio Content Challenge by Community Radio Association

14. Theme Music Competition by Indian Music Industry

15. WAVES Hackathon: Adspend Optimizer by Advertising Agencies Association of India

16. WAVES AI Art Installation Challenge by Internet and Mobile Association of India

17. WAVES Explorer by Internet and Mobile Association of India

18. Reel Making Challenge by Internet and Mobile Association of India

19. Film Poster Making Competition National Film Archive of India – National Film Development Corporation

20. Virtual Influencer Creation Contest by AVTR meta labs

21. Battle of the Bands by Prasar Bharati

22. Symphony of India by Prasar Bharati

23. India: A Bird’s Eye View by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited

24. Anti-Piracy Challenge by Confederation of Indian Industry

25. Trailer Making Competition by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry

Registration for the challenges will open soon. For further details, please visit the website wavesindia.org