Ashwini Vaishnaw Interacts with Chief Loco Inspectors at Nashik, Maharashtra

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, today interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) undergoing training at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) , Nashik today. During his visit, the Minister discussed various key issues related to modernizing locomotive operations and enhancing safety measures on Indian Railways.

Shri Vaishnaw engaged with the CLIs about their training experience, particularly in the use of Kavach, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. The CLIs shared their insights on how the Kavach system boosts their confidence in maintaining speed and improving both safety and punctuality during train operations. Discussions also focused on modern braking systems, new technology in locomotives, and effective crew management practices.

The Union Minister commended the efforts of the Railways in improving working conditions for the crew, including the introduction of 100% air-conditioned Running Rooms and improved facilities for loco inspectors. He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to reduce duty hours by splitting duty rosters and enhancing the comfort and safety of locomotives by equipping them with air-conditioning, toilets and comfort seats.

During his interaction to CLIs, Shri Vaishnaw underlined the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and reiterated on training modules which includes simulators, suggestions from field staff etc. Shri S K Rathi, CLI/Bhopal division while sharing the experiences said that “ interlocking helps Station Master for safe operation, PSC Sleepers track for Trackman and Kavach is a revolutionary step as it helps Loco Pilots for safe train operation “. In continuation with this one of the CLIs said that Kavach has not only helped for safe train operations but also to keep their family happy as LP duty has become safe due to Kavach. Kavach is helping to prevent SPAD (Signal Passing at Danger) incidents and ensures safety at level crossing gates said one of the CLI while sharing his experiences.The Union Minister urged the CLIs to take full advantage of the modern technologies being introduced and emphasized the importance of continuous learning, dedication, and commitment in maintaining the high standards of Indian Railways.

As part of his visit to Nashik, the Union Minister also paid respects at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, seeking blessings for the continued progress and safety of Indian Railways and its dedicated workforce.