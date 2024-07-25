Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India’s 500th Community Radio Station- Apna Radio 90.0 FM at IIMC Aizawl

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced the winners of 10th National Community Radio Awards. The Minister has also inaugurated India’s 500th Community Radio Station in presence of Union Minister of State for I&B Dr. L. Murugan and Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri Lalduhoma. The station ‘Apna Radio 90.0 FM’ is a station run by Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl.

Announcing this milestone in India’s community radio journey, Shri Vaishnaw said that this initiative will bring a substantive change in the lives of people in the coverage area of Apna Radio station. He further stated that this launch is also a significant milestone in the Government’s policy of Act East.

The Minister informed the Chief Minister of Mizoram that the Union Budget has made a record allocation under the railway budget for North East region. This will bolster the long-cherished dream for Mizoram to get good railway connectivity.

Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma while addressing the gathering said that Apna Radio Station at IIMC Aizawl will write a new chapter in communication for the State. Mizoram is primarily an agrarian state due to its significant agriculture potential. Establishing a community radio station for the farmer community would be highly beneficial, providing them with daily weather updates, government schemes and agriculture related information. He commended the Ministry of I&B and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedication in turning this project into a reality.

Union Minister of State Dr L. Murugan delved into the socially beneficial nature of such stations and stated that as against the commercial nature of private radio channels, community radio stations are set up out of a commitment to last mile information communication. He further added that the role of these stations rises significantly during times of natural disaster.

Secretary, Ministry of I&B Shri Sanjay Jaju, also present at the occasion, said that community radio stations play a pivotal role in disseminating information related agriculture, government schemes for farmer welfare, weather information etc. The offer a unique platform where alternative voices can be heard and content is delivered in local dialects and regional languages. These community radios are particularly important for the poor and marginalized section of society who lack access to mainstream media.

He further stated that the Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to foster development of community radio stations across the country.

Vice Chancellor of IIMC Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar said that inauguration of ‘Apna Radio 90.0 FM’ is a new chapter in the history of Mizoram, which will bring communities together through dialogue, showcasing local culture, promoting and empowering citizens.

Winners of 10th National Community Radio Awards

Category: Thematic Award

First prize: Radio Mayur, District Saran, Bihar for programme: Tech Sakhi

Second Prize: Radio Kochi, Kerala for programme: Nirangal

Third Prize: Hello Doon, Dehradun, Uttarakhand for programme: Meri Baat

Category: Most Innovative Community Engagement Award

First prize: Yerlawani Sangli, Maharashtra for programme: Kahani sunandachi

Second Prize: Vaylaga Vanoli, Madurai, Tamil Nadu for programme: Let’s Build a new Norm

Third Prize: Salaam Namaste Noida, Uttar Pradesh for programme: Maid Didi

Category: Promoting Local Culture Award

First prize: Radio Brahmaputra, Dibrugarh, Assam for programme: Igarekun

Second Prize: Radio Kotagiri, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu for programme: En Makkaludan Oru Payanam

Third Prize: Radio Active, Bhagalpur Bihar for programme: Ang Pradesh ki Adbut Dharohar

Category: Sustainability Model Award

First prize: Radio Benziger run by Bishop Benziger Hospital Society, Kollam, Kerala

Second Prize: Radio Namskar, Konark, Odisha run by Young India

Third Prize: Radio Antarwani, Gulbarga, Karnataka run by Sharanbasbeswara Vidya Vardhak Sangh

The Ministry had instituted National Community Radio Awards in the year 2011-12 to encourage innovation and healthy competition amongst Community Radio Stations (CRS

National Community Radio Awards are generally conferred every year. In this series, the Ministry has today announced the winners of the 10th National Community Radio Awards in the following 4 Categories

Thematic Award Most Innovative Community Engagement Award Promoting Local Culture Award Sustainability Model Award

Each category has First, Second and Third prize of Rs. 1.0 Lakhs, Rs.75,000 and Rs.50,000 respectively.