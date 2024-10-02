Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Extended Platforms at Sealdah Station

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, today visited Braithwaite & Co. Ltd., Kolkata.He also inspected a modified Guard Van at Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. Shri Vaishnaw, alongside Shri Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, and other dignitaries participated in cleanliness activities as part of the “Swachchta Hi Seva” campaign, operated a mechanized cleaning machine, and contributed to Shramdaan at Braithwaite & Co. Ltd., Kolkata. Further, Shri Vaishnaw visited Gandhi Bhawan, Beleghata, and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and joined in prayer chants to commemorate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In an event held at Sealdah Railway Station today, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, dedicated to the nation the extension of five platforms (Platform No. 1 to 5) to accommodate 12-coach EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) local trains. This upgrade will increase the station’s capacity by enabling an additional 3 lakh passengers to travel daily, as more EMU trains are upgraded from 9-coach to 12-coach rakes, providing greater convenience for suburban commuters. The Minister also inaugurated passenger train services over the newly commissioned Nashipur Railway Bridge in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. This bridge establishes a vital rail link between both sides of the Bhagirathi River, fulfilling the long-standing demand of the local residents. To mark the occasion, Shri Vaishnaw flagged off the Sealdah-Ranaghat EMU,Azimganj-Cossimbazar MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train and the Krishnanagar-Azimganj passenger train through video conferencing. Additionally, he inaugurated the Radhikapur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express, establishing the first direct rail connection between Radhikapur in Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, and Delhi. This new service will significantly benefit students, patients, traders, and residents from the surrounding districts, including Malda in West Bengal and Katihar in Bihar.

Adding a unique dining experience to the station, Shri Vaishnaw inaugurated a Rail Coach Restaurant at Sealdah, bringing the charm of railway-themed decor combined with delectable cuisine for passengers. Shri Vaishnaw also visited an exhibition of old movie posters on display at Sealdah, which depicted scenes from iconic Indian films shot on Indian Railways. He also visited the One Station One Product (OSOP) stall at Sealdah and purchased indigenous products using a digital payment system, promoting local entrepreneurship.

The Minister took the opportunity to highlight the tremendous progress made in Kolkata Metro’s expansion under the Union Government. He stated that between 1972 and 2014, only 28 km of Kolkata Metro track length was developed. However, in the last decade, from 2014 to 2024, an additional 38 km has been laid, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing the metro network in the state. Further, he mentioned the operation of 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in the state, marking a new era of high-speed rail connectivity for the people of West Bengal.

He also acknowledged the Union Government’s substantial increase in budgetary allocation for railway development in West Bengal, reflecting the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.Urging the State Government to cooperate in resolving land-related issues, Shri Vaishnaw pointed out that 61 railway projects in West Bengal are currently pending due to land acquisition challenges. He reiterated that the Union Government is prepared to invest in these projects, but cooperation from the State Government is essential to achieve timely completion.

Shri Sukanta Majumdar,Member of Parliament, Balurghat, Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri Santanu Thakur,Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Member of Parliament, Bangaon, Shri Samik Bhattacharya,Member of Legislative Assembly, West Bengal, Shri Jagannath Sarkar,Member of Parliament, Ranaghat, Smt. Debashree Chowdhury,former Member of Parliament, Raiganj, Padmashri Shri Prahalad Rai Agarwala, and Shri Milind Deouskar,General Manager, Eastern Railway were also present on the occasion.