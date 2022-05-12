Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express

New Delhi :Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India flagged off the Train No. 14021/14022 Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express via video conferencing from Rail Bhavan today. Sainik Express is now extended to Delhi Junction with increased frequency from tri-weekly to daily. It will boost the rail connectivity of Shekhawati region of Rajasthan (Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts). On this occasion, public representatives along with senior railway officials were present at Sikar station.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today is a historic day as this train is being extended to Delhi Junction from Sikar with increased frequency. This will facilitate our Sainik brothers to visit the Capital city.”
Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan come under Shekhawati region. This train service is especially popular among soldiers. The soldiers residing in this area use Railways for transportation. In view of this, since the time of meter gauge, this rail service between Jaipur-Delhi via Sikar is being operated in the name of Sainik Express. With the expansion of this rail service daily and up to Delhi, rail transport will be available to the soldiers and the general public up to Delhi and connectivity will be established through available rail services to go beyond Delhi to the destination.
(A) Inaugural Run as Train No. 04022 SIKR-DLI Express Spl. (on 12.05.2022) –
04022 SIKR-DLI Express Spl. (Inaugural )
Station Code
Arr.
Dept.
SIKR
.. ..
19:00
NWH
19:25
19:27
DOB
19:38
19:40
NUA
19:53
19:55
JJN
20:06
20:08
RSH
20:20
20:22
CRWA
20:34
20:36
SRGH
20:47
20:49
LHU
21:25
21:50
MHRG
22:40
22:42
KNNK
22:56
22:58
DZB
23:08
23:10
RE
23:27
23:30
PTRD
23.50
23.52
GGN
00.13
00.15
DEC
00.30
00.32
DLI
01.15
–
(B) Regular Run –
14022 JP-DLI Sainik Express
Station Code
14021 DLI-JP Sainik Express
Existing
Revised
Existing
Revised
PTT
PTT
PTT
PTT
Arr.
Dept.
Arr.
Dept.
Arr.
Dept.
Arr.
Dept.
.. ..
20:30
.. ..
20:40
JP
07:20
08:20
20:37
20:40
20:47
20:49
DKBJ
06:30
06:33
07:32
07:35
21:01
21:03
21:08
21:10
COM
06:10
06:12
07:11
07:13
21:13
21:15
21:19
21:21
GND
05:58
06:00
06:59
07:01
21:32
21:37
21:35
21:38
RGS
05:38
05:43
06:37
06:40
21:54
21:56
21:57
21:59
PLSN
05:20
05:22
06:13
06:15
22:23
22:33
22:25
22:33
SIKR
04:45
04:50
05:40
05:45
22:57
22:59
No change
NWH
04:08
04:10
05:13
05:15
23:11
23:13
DOB
03:53
03:55
05:00
05:02
23:27
23:29
NUA
—
—
—
—
23:41
23:43
JJN
03:23
03:25
04:38
04:40
23:58
23:59
RSH
03:07
03:09
04:23
04:25
00:14
00:16
CRWA
02:50
02:52
04:08
04:10
00:28
00:30
SRGH
02:36
02:38
03:55
03:57
01:35
02:00
01:30
02:00
LHU
01:40
02:15
03:10
03:35
WTT
01.35/02.15
WTT 01.35/02.15
WTT
01.45/02.20
WTT
03.15/03.40
02:31
02:33
02:31
02:33
MHRG
00:52
00:54
02:09
02:11
02:47
02:49
02:47
02:49
KNNK
00:36
00:38
01:53
01:55
02:58
03:00
02:58
03:00
DZB
00:25
00:27
01:42
01:44
03:54
03:57
03:57
04:00
RE
23:51
00:01
01:10
01:15
WTT
04.04/04.07
WTT 04.02/04.05
WTT
23.55/00.05
WTT
01.15/01.20
04:25
04:27
04:23
04:25
PTRD
23:21
23:23
00:44
00:46
04:48
04:50
04:46
04:48
GGN
22:58
23:00
00:21
00:23
05:05
05:07
05:05
05:07
DEC
22:40
22:42
00:03
00:05
05:35
.. ..
.. ..
.. ..
DEE
.. ..
22:25
.. ..
.. ..
.. ..
.. ..
06:00
.. ..
DLI
23:30
Date of Regular service with increased frequency: EX. DLI- 13.05.22 & Ex JP- 13.05.2022.
Frequency: Tri-Weekly to Daily