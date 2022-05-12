Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express

New Delhi :Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India flagged off the Train No. 14021/14022 Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express via video conferencing from Rail Bhavan today. Sainik Express is now extended to Delhi Junction with increased frequency from tri-weekly to daily. It will boost the rail connectivity of Shekhawati region of Rajasthan (Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts). On this occasion, public representatives along with senior railway officials were present at Sikar station.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today is a historic day as this train is being extended to Delhi Junction from Sikar with increased frequency. This will facilitate our Sainik brothers to visit the Capital city.”

Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan come under Shekhawati region. This train service is especially popular among soldiers. The soldiers residing in this area use Railways for transportation. In view of this, since the time of meter gauge, this rail service between Jaipur-Delhi via Sikar is being operated in the name of Sainik Express. With the expansion of this rail service daily and up to Delhi, rail transport will be available to the soldiers and the general public up to Delhi and connectivity will be established through available rail services to go beyond Delhi to the destination.

(A) Inaugural Run as Train No. 04022 SIKR-DLI Express Spl. (on 12.05.2022) –

04022 SIKR-DLI Express Spl. (Inaugural )

Station Code

Arr.

Dept.

SIKR

.. ..

19:00

NWH

19:25

19:27

DOB

19:38

19:40

NUA

19:53

19:55

JJN

20:06

20:08

RSH

20:20

20:22

CRWA

20:34

20:36

SRGH

20:47

20:49

LHU

21:25

21:50

MHRG

22:40

22:42

KNNK

22:56

22:58

DZB

23:08

23:10

RE

23:27

23:30

PTRD

23.50

23.52

GGN

00.13

00.15

DEC

00.30

00.32

DLI

01.15

–

(B) Regular Run –

14022 JP-DLI Sainik Express

Station Code

14021 DLI-JP Sainik Express

Existing

Revised

Existing

Revised

PTT

PTT

PTT

PTT

Arr.

Dept.

Arr.

Dept.

Arr.

Dept.

Arr.

Dept.

.. ..

20:30

.. ..

20:40

JP

07:20

08:20

20:37

20:40

20:47

20:49

DKBJ

06:30

06:33

07:32

07:35

21:01

21:03

21:08

21:10

COM

06:10

06:12

07:11

07:13

21:13

21:15

21:19

21:21

GND

05:58

06:00

06:59

07:01

21:32

21:37

21:35

21:38

RGS

05:38

05:43

06:37

06:40

21:54

21:56

21:57

21:59

PLSN

05:20

05:22

06:13

06:15

22:23

22:33

22:25

22:33

SIKR

04:45

04:50

05:40

05:45

22:57

22:59

No change

NWH

04:08

04:10

05:13

05:15

23:11

23:13

DOB

03:53

03:55

05:00

05:02

23:27

23:29

NUA

—

—

—

—

23:41

23:43

JJN

03:23

03:25

04:38

04:40

23:58

23:59

RSH

03:07

03:09

04:23

04:25

00:14

00:16

CRWA

02:50

02:52

04:08

04:10

00:28

00:30

SRGH

02:36

02:38

03:55

03:57

01:35

02:00

01:30

02:00

LHU

01:40

02:15

03:10

03:35

WTT

01.35/02.15

WTT 01.35/02.15

WTT

01.45/02.20

WTT

03.15/03.40

02:31

02:33

02:31

02:33

MHRG

00:52

00:54

02:09

02:11

02:47

02:49

02:47

02:49

KNNK

00:36

00:38

01:53

01:55

02:58

03:00

02:58

03:00

DZB

00:25

00:27

01:42

01:44

03:54

03:57

03:57

04:00

RE

23:51

00:01

01:10

01:15

WTT

04.04/04.07

WTT 04.02/04.05

WTT

23.55/00.05

WTT

01.15/01.20

04:25

04:27

04:23

04:25

PTRD

23:21

23:23

00:44

00:46

04:48

04:50

04:46

04:48

GGN

22:58

23:00

00:21

00:23

05:05

05:07

05:05

05:07

DEC

22:40

22:42

00:03

00:05

05:35

.. ..

.. ..

.. ..

DEE

.. ..

22:25

.. ..

.. ..

.. ..

.. ..

06:00

.. ..

DLI

23:30

Date of Regular service with increased frequency: EX. DLI- 13.05.22 & Ex JP- 13.05.2022.

Frequency: Tri-Weekly to Daily