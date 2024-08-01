Ashwini Vaishnaw Expresses Gratitude to 12 Lakh Railway Employees for Operating Nearly 20,000 Trains Daily

Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his address in Parliament today on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railway for the financial year 2024-25, covered significant achievements and future plans of indian railways. During his address, he also focused on the dedication of railway employees, advancements in railway safety, and progress achieved in railway electrification.

Praising Railway Employees

Shri Vaishnaw began by expressing heartfelt gratitude to the nearly 12 lakh railway employees who work tirelessly day and night to ensure the smooth operation of almost 20,000 trains daily. He underscored the Railways as the lifeline of the country, a vital institution upon which the nation’s economy remitted heavily.

Enhancing Railway Safety

While addressing railway safety, Shri Vaishnaw highlighted the significant strides made in this regard over a past decade. Over 26,52,000 ultrasonic flaw detection tests have been conducted, and several new technologies have been incorporated to enhance safety measures. This has resulted in a remarkable reduction in rail fractures, from approximately 2,500 in 2013-14 to just 324 in 2024, marking an 85% decrease.

Further, he highlighted that stations now have control through electronic interlocking. While only 837 stations had this technology between 2004 and 2014, a significant increase occurred in the next decade, with 2,964 stations covered from 2014 to 2024.

Advancements in Railway Electrification

In terms of railway electrification, the Union Minister for Railways detailed the impressive progress made over the past decade. A total of 44,000 km has been electrified in 10 years, compared to only 20,000 km in the preceding 50 years. This electrification drive has yielded substantial benefits, including an additional 600 million tonnes of cargo, saving 640 crore litres of diesel, and reducing 400 crore kilos of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 16 crore trees.

These milestones reflect the government’s commitment to modernizing the Indian Railways, making it safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable.