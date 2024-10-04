Ashwini Vaishnaw Celebrates 40th RPF Raising Day Parade in Nashik, Honors Award-Winning Personnel

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, today graced the 40th Raising Day Parade of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as the Chief Guest at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, Nashik. During the event, the Union Minister felicitated 33 RPF personnel who were awarded the prestigious Police Medals for Meritorious Service and Jeevan Raksha Medals for their courageous efforts in saving passengers’ lives during 2023 and 2024. These awards reflect the exemplary service of the RPF in safeguarding the nation’s railway network and are set to inspire other members of the force to continue their dedicated efforts with renewed vigour.

The Minister lauded the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for its proactive adoption of modern technology in enhancing security measures. He assured that the RPF will be equipped with advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and improved helmets, to ensure the safety and efficiency of its personnel. Furthermore, the Minister announced a grant of ₹35 crores for the upgradation and modernization of Zonal Training Centres of the RPF, with a special focus on facilities for women personnel. An additional grant of ₹5.5 crore was sanctioned for the Zonal Training Centre for the RPF Dog Squad in Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening the specialized training infrastructure.

The Union Minister also took the ceremonial salute during the RPF parade, marking a significant display of discipline and commitment. As part of the event, Shri Vaishnaw launched the Hindi edition of the ‘Sangyaan’ mobile application, which enhances communication within the force. He further released Hindi versions of reference books on three newly enacted criminal laws, aimed at strengthening the legal knowledge of RPF personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister who has been a guiding and inspiring force in the massive transformation of Indian Railways which is taking shape. He said 5300 km of new rail lines have been laid last year and in the last 10 years, 31,000 km of new rail lines have been laid. He further added that 40,000 km have been electrified during the past 10 years, which is double than what has been done in the past 60 years.

He further said that Indian Railways aims to provide good, comfortable, fast and affordable travel through new age trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains along with modern facilities like Kavach for safer travel experience for all the people of the country. He also stated that about 12,500 General Class coaches are being manufactured presently for convenience of the people.

Shri Manoj Yadava, Director General RPF, Shri Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division and other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Division of Central Railway were present at the event of 40th Raising Day Parade.

The RPF Raising Day Parade is celebrated by the RPF members and their families. It is a day to reaffirm their commitment to the public good and share their happiness. The RPF is not only entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property but also of passengers and passenger areas. It has emerged as a force with compassion as it has been helping women, children, sick, elderly, differently abled and others in need of care and protection coming in contact with railways. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to Railway passengers. It has become a crucial stakeholder in the national security grid by playing an important role in transport security, taking preventive action against acts of terror, fighting crime including Human Trafficking and smuggling, helping police and other Law Enforcement Agencies in detection of crime, aiding in maintenance of law & order, providing bandobasht during National and State elections among others.

The Railway Protection Force has dedicated itself to the service of the nation and its citizens with utmost dedication, sincerity and hard work to realise the objective of “Sewa Hi Sankalp” leaving no stone unturned in working towards their motto- “Yasho Labhaswa” or “Attain Glory”.