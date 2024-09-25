Ashwini Vaishnaw attends Swachhta Hi Seva, 2024 campaign in New Delhi

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in a series of events as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva, 2024 campaign at Soochna Bhawan hosted by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

The minister administered oath to officers and staff of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Soochna Bhawan where participants committed to promoting cleanliness and sustainable practices within their spheres of influence.

In continuation of the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’campaign launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a sapling plantation drive was also initiated by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the dual objective of cleanliness and environmental conservation. He also distributed saplings to the employees and underlined individual responsibility towards the environment.

The Minister was accompanied by Shri L Murugan, Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chairperson, Press Council of India, officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Media heads from other wings of M/o I&B and officers/officials in large number were also present during the events.