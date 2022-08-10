Ashok Leyland accelerates the Green Mobility Agenda Receives India’s first LNG Fuel Truck CMVR Certificate

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today received India’s first LNG Fueled Truck Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certificate for AVTR UF3522 and its variants from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

As part of Green Mobility push, Ashok Leyland presents the AVTR UF3522 – India’s first certified LNG fueled truck – completely validated and optimized for Indian operating conditions.

Intensifying efforts in the alternative fuel segment, the AVTR UF3522 is the next step to expand the offerings. Through thorough R&D, the truck has been validated to work on optimal capacity for the Indian operating conditions. LNG is being considered as the future of the natural gas economy offering lower on-road total carbon emissions as compared to its counterparts like CNG, which will be a step towards India’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2027.

Dr. N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “We are proud to bring to India the first LNG fueled truck, completely developed in and for India. As a part of our green mobility agenda, we aim to bring alternative fuel based vehicles which can provide same efficiency and range as our ICE models. AVTR UF3522 is an effort to bring clean and safe vehicle to all our stakeholders. Our LNG vehicle is based on our proven modular truck platform – AVTR along with H6 engine to provide better range and operability across all functions and industries.”

The Torque of the new LNG truck has been retained from the diesel variants of Ashok Leyland which ensures no loss in drivability across applications. LNG trucks have three times the fuel capacity as compared to CNG, thus providing a longer range. Along with that, the truck provides an option of double LNG tank, providing highest ever mileage of 1500 plus kilometers in a single fill.

AVTR , India’s first modular platform, has helped Ashok Leyland quickly derive LNG trucks as the platform enables key principles of standard interfaces. The LNG truck can be further expanded for multiple purposes and applications ranging from 19 ton to 42 ton. Ashok Leyland will be launching the complete variants of LNG and CNG trucks in haulage, tipper and tractor segment over the next six months.

Some of the salient features of the LNG AVTR UF 3522 truck are:

• Based on proven H6 Engine platform

• Integration to the AVTR modular platform with 80% common with diesel parts and applicability across segments from 19T to 42T

• 220hp 700Nm engine with torque matching the diesel driveability for Indian operating conditions

• Patented* double tank option giving a max range of 1500+kms in single fill

• Higher Oil change interval at 20K kms