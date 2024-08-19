Ashok Kumar Singh takes over the charge of Director General, ESIC

Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, IAS took over the charge of Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India at its Headquarters in New Delhi today.

Shri Ashok Kumar Singh is an IAS Officer of 1999 batch of Kerala cadre. Earlier, he has worked as a Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Govt. of Kerala. He has got vast experience of governance and management of District and State level organisations.

At the centre level, he has served as the Executive Director in the National Mission for Clean Ganga, as Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence and as Director in Ministry of Finance in the Govt. of India also.

Shri Singh, holds an M. Phil from National Defence College, New Delhi and is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT, Kanpur.