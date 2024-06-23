Ashmita of Keonjhar is also in danger; Even today, some non-Odia people are looting the innocent and poor people of the district: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Keonjhar: Like the Ashmita of Odisha, Ashmita of Keonjhar is also in danger; Even today, some non-Odia people are looting the innocent and poor people of the district said Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi .

“Those who have looted innocent and poor people of Keonjhar won’t be spared,” says Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a meeting in Keonjhar.

“…Like the Ashmita of Odisha, the Ashmita of Keonjhar is also in danger. Even today, some non-Odia people are looting the innocent and poor people of the district. But they are in my crosshairs. None will be spared. Keonjhar and Jharpada jails are waiting for them. They should be prepared for serving terms…,” he adds.