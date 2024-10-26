Asha Didi Shivani Mandal of Kendrapara’s Rajnagar area carried the elderly woman for 1.5 KM to the shelter during the cyclone, Odisha CM thankd her for showing true humanity 

Bhubaneswar: Asha Didi Shivani Mandal of Kendrapara’s Rajnagar area carried the elderly woman for a kilometer and a half to the shelter during the cyclone. His dedication to saving people’s lives during migration is exemplary. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to him over telephone today and thanked him for showing true humanity during the storm.

After talking to Chief Minister Asha Didi on the phone, it was learned that on that day she had taken a total of 7 adults and 2 pregnant women to the shelter on her back. This is how you help everyone in times of danger. May Lord Sri Jagannath bless you always.

The Chief Minister has understood the love of his family at this time. As he does not have a house, the Chief Minister ordered Rajnagar Video over the phone to provide him a house immediately. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also promised to provide other necessary assistance to Shivani.