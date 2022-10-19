New Delhi : The ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp 2022 was organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from 11-19 October by the Ministry of External Affairs and the ASEAN, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations. The camp was earlier inaugurated in New Delhi on 10October 2022. The objective of the camp is to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and ASEAN member states through artistic expression and celebrate civilizational and cultural connect during the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Twenty visual artists from ASEAN member states and India participated in the artist camp in Udaipur, during which each of them created their unique work of art. The artists also participated in various other activities such as lectures and demonstrations, workshops, interaction with artists from other fields and engagement with students.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education addressed the Concluding Ceremony of the Artists’ Camp on 19 October 2022 in Udaipur during which he highlighted the importance of 3 Cs – Culture, Commerce and Connectivity in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. He also interacted with the participating artists and witnessed the artworks created by them at the camp.