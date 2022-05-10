‘Asani’ severe cyclonic storm 590km away from Puri, says IMD

Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ moved with a speed of 12 kmph in west-northwest direction during last 6 hours and is about 590 km southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , today.

According to the IMD forecast, “Cyclone Asani, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, intensified into a ‘severe cyclone’ on Monday, in 24 hours, as it moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, the cyclonic storm is expected to weaken.