A‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjans and Senior Citizens to be orgnised in Bharatpur, Rajasthan tomorrow

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to‘Divyangjan’ underthe ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Bharatpur on 27.05.2022at11:00 AM in Auditorium Krishna Nagar,Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

Ku.Pratima Bahumik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be the Chief Guest of the function. Smt.Ranjeeta Koli, MP, Lok Sabha, Bharatpur, Shri Vishwendra Singh, Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Yadav, Public Works Department Minister, Government of Rajasthan, Dr. Subhash Garg, Minister of State for Higher Education and Technology, Rajasthan Government and Smt. Zahida Khan, Minister of State, Government of Rajasthan are also expected to be present in the distribution camp function organized at Auditorium Krishna Nagar, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) alongwith the local Public representatives and Dignitaries.

A total of 8454 Aids and Assistive devices worth Rs 304.00 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost under Central Government Schemes to 1155 Divyangjans and 586 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. These beneficiaries were pre-identified during the assessment camps conducted previous year by ALIMCO supported by District Administration, Bharatpur, Rajasthan.