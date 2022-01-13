Bhubaneswar: As per the ISFR-2021, the very dense forest in Odisha was 7213 sq km with additional increase of 243 sq km during last two years. Similarly, the State also became first in the growth rate of mangrove forest with additional increase of 8 square kms taking the total to 259 sq kms.

Odisha also became first in the rate of increase in Mangrove forest, and third in Forest rich Tiger Reserve. This was known the State level Steering Committee Authority of CAMPA held under Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Ch Mahapatra on digital mode today.

The investment in Ama Jungle Yojana & Joint Forest Management under the leadership of Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik has yielded its dividend for #Odisha with net increase of dense forest area by 243 sq kms during last two years as per India State of Forest Report-2021.