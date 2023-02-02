As part of India’s Presidency of G-20, Workshop Organised on Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Madhya Pradesh Farm Gate App & participation of Women entrepreneurs in the Agriculture sector

On the occasion of India’s presidency of the G-20, through the theme ‘One Earth, One Family,One Future’, a one-day workshop was organized today at Noronha Administrative Academy, Bhopal on the Madhya Pradesh Farm Gate App and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), with the aim of encouraging the sense of global unity and increasing the participation of women in the field of agriculture. The main objective of this workshop was to increase the participation of womenin the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and M.P. Farm Gate.

Smt. G.V. Rashmi, Managing Director, Mandi Board, in her address, gave information related to the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) in Madhya Pradesh, as well as highlighted the features of MP Farm Gate App developed by the Mandi Board. Conveying his compliments, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel, in his video message, called for the widespread use of the AIF scheme and the MP Farm Gate App.

Joint Secretary (Agriculture Extension and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund), Government of India, Shri Samuel P. Kumar, in his address, mentioned that the AIF scheme has been widely publicized in Madhya Pradesh, in which, till date, about 2,753 projects have been set up by women entrepreneurs, availing the benefits of this scheme widely. Madhya Pradesh is at the first place in comparison to other states in the outreach of the AIF scheme. He gave detailed information about the scheme. While participating in the workshop, Shri Ashok Varnwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, highlighted the important role of MP Farm Gate app. He said the app made it convenient for the farmers to sell their produce on the app, fetching remunerative price for their crops.

Around 200 participants attended the workshop. In the workshop, the participants were made aware about the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. Details were given by the experts from Agriculture Department, NABARD, Horticulture, APEDA, Banks and other organizations. Doubts among the participants were resolved during the question-answer session in the workshop. Information about the MP Farm Gate App was also given to women farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, businessmen etc. At the end of the workshop, Additional Director of Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, Shri D.K. Nagendradelivered the Vote of Thanks.