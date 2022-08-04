As on 27.07.2022, 6,973 applications received for participation under Land Pooling Policy

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that they are not developing any model sectors under the Land Pooling Policy.

As on 27.07.2022, total 6,973 applications have been received for participation under Land Pooling Policy on the DDA web-portal through which willingness has been obtained for pooling approx. 7,317 Hectare of land.

The zone wise details including P-I zone are as follows:

Zone

Land available for development (in hectare – approx.)

Number of applications received.

Land registered (in Hectares approx.)

K-l

2088

188

252

L

8020

1630

2157

N

6518

3647

3476

P-ll

2448

1437

1361

P-l

1510

37

55

In addition to above, 33 applications have been received in Zone J through which willingness has been obtained for pooling approx. 16 Ha. of land.

Necessary changes are being made from time to time as per requirement to overcome the road blocks being faced in implementation of the scheme. Under the Land Pooling Policy, 70% contiguous land in a Sector is necessarily required to be pooled for further action by DDA. So far, none of the Sectors have achieved this condition. To facilitate the implementation of Land Pooling Policy, the Ministry has allowed issuance of Provisional Notice for formation of Consortium, even where “contiguity” condition is not met. Accordingly, DDA has issued Provisional Notice for formation of Consortium in respect of 3Sectors viz. Sector 2 and 3 in Zone P-II and Sector 10A in Zone N. The portal inviting willingness to participate in land pooling has also been re-opened by DDA for the period upto 25.08.2022.