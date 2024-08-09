As of Now, 15 States Have Implemented Gram Nyayalayas with 309 Operational Units

The Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, which came into effect from 02nd October, 2009, aims at providing affordable and quick access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps. As per Section 3 (5) of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, the State Governments in consultation with their respective High Courts appoint a Nyayadhikari, an officer of the rank of Judicial Magistrate of the first class for every Gram Nyayalaya, who is supposed to hold mobile courts as and when situation demands. Under the aegis of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, a plan scheme titled, “Assistance to State Governments for establishing and operating Gram Nyayalayas” was introduced in 2009 and guidelines were formulated for running the Gram Nyayalayas Scheme.

As on date, 15 States have implemented Gram Nyayalayas Scheme by notifying 481 Gram Nyayalayas, out of which 309 are functional in 10 States since the inception of the Scheme. The state-wise details of the Gram Nyayalayas notified and operational are as under: