As many as 47 animals, including a Royal Bengal Tiger, from the Nandankanan Zoo relocated

Bhubaneswar: As many as 47 animals, including a Royal Bengal Tiger, from the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the city outskirts, were relocated to the Nahargarh Biological Park in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The four-year-old Bengal tiger ‘Chinu’ was sent to Rajasthan under the animal exchange programme.

The habitation of another tigress ‘Rani’ has also been changed. Along with Chinu, the three-year-old tigress was shifted to the Nahargarh Biological Park. Besides, one male boar, 30 Budgerigar birds and 14 Java sparrow bird species were sent to Rajasthan under animal exchange programme.

In exchange of these animals, one leopard and one gharial would be brought to the Nandankanan Zoo from Rajastan, an official said.

Bengal Tiger ‘Chinu’ was born from Bengal tiger ‘Manish’ and white tiger ‘Sneha’ on August 5, 2016 in the zoo. Two years later, tigress ‘Rani’ was born from Bengal tiger ‘Shef’ and tigress ‘Ankita on January 12, 2018.