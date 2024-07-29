Bhubaneswar: As many as 140 schemes including ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ were launched without any budgetary allocation ahead of the 2024 general elections. Many of these schemes are just limited to announcement, informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi in the Assembly while replying to a question by MLA Amar Nayak.
As many as 140 schemes including ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ were launched without any budgetary allocation informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi
Prev Post
Left-wing extremism has declined in Odisha & it is now prevalent in 10 districts says CM Mohan Majhi