As many as 140 schemes including ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ were launched without any budgetary allocation informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: As many as 140 schemes including ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ were launched without any budgetary allocation ahead of the 2024 general elections. Many of these schemes are just limited to announcement, informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi in the Assembly while replying to a question by MLA Amar Nayak.

