As India enters Unlock 2.0, Honda 2Wheeler India retails nearly 3 lac units in June’20

Gurugram: As India entered Unlock 1.0 and over 95% of Honda’s network resumed operations by the first week of June’20; Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) saw sustained uptick in two-wheeler demand during the month.

The second month of return of economic activity saw Honda’s total two-wheeler dispatches shoot up nearly 4 times to 210,879 units in June’20 (202,837 domestic and 8,042 exports) compared to 54,820 units in May’20 (54,000 domestic and 820 exports).

With more and more Indians now preferring personal mobility for safety, Honda’s retails jumped 156% to nearly 3 lac units in June’20 from 1.15 lac units in May. Furthermore, as safety & sanitization becomes No. 1 priority in the New Normal, service visits to Honda’s authorized workshops too more than doubled to 22 lac+ units (vs. 10.5 lac visits in May’20).

Sharing the rapidly evolving two-wheeler demand scenario, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Around 95% of Honda dealers resumed their business, while our supply chain further stabilized to align with the rebooting of our production operations in all the 4 plants. With over 150% spike in our retails, June turned out to be the first confidence booster. Honda 2Wheelers created new buzz in the market introducing maximum number of four BS-VI models in just 1 month – CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125, 2020 Africa Twin & Livo. We are also witnessing a new demand getting unlocked with preference to personal mobility over public transport and two wheelers becoming first choice to this shift in the market.”

Honda 2Wheelers India – June’20 at a glimpse

o New Models – Minimizing the development lag caused due to COVID-19 lockdown, Honda 2Wheelers India accelerated its new model development activities and introduced 4 new BSVI two-wheelers in the market taking its total portfolio to 9 models. This includes:

– New Motorcycles: NEW CD 110 Dream BSVI, NEW Livo BSVI

– New Scooters: NEW Grazia 125 BSVI

– New Premium Motorcycle: NEW 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports deliveries commenced.

o More convenience to customers – Supporting customers during these unprecedented times, Honda announced further extension on customers’ free service, warranty, extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract till 31st July 2020 (if originally scheduled from 15th march to 31st May). Additionally, Honda also extended its enrollment period for extended warranty from 365 days to 550 days at no cost addition to provide flexibility and gain further trust of customers.

o #ActivIndia ‘One Nation. One Goal. One Pledge’ – Parallely, more than 68,000 citizens joined Honda’s social activism movement #ActivIndia and took the pledge to follow social distancing, hygiene guidelines and spread the awareness even further.

