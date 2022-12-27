As a significant boost to peace process in Manipur, Government of India and the Government of Manipur sign Cessation of Operation Agreement with ZUF, an insurgent group of Manipur

New Delhi : Fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of an ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’ and under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, the Government of India and the Government of Manipur entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement in New Delhi today, with the Zeliangrong United Front that had been active for more than a decade. This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur. This agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Govt. of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh.

Representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules.