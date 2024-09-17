Arvind Kejriwal Proposes AAP’s Atishi as New Delhi Chief Minister

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed the name of Delhi Minister Atishi as his successor. This announcement was made during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislative party meeting held earlier today.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been at the helm of Delhi’s administration for nearly a decade, is set to resign later today. The decision comes amid ongoing legal challenges and a corruption case related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam. Kejriwal stated that he would not resume the Chief Minister’s post until the people of Delhi declare him honest.

Atishi addresses the media for the first time after being elected as the leader of Delhi AAP legislative party and the new CM. She says, “People of Delhi, AAP MLAs and I – as the CM for a few months till elections, will work with just one goal. We have to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM of Delhi once again. As long as I am shouldering this huge responsibility, I will have just one goal…I will try to protect the people of Delhi and run the Government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal.”