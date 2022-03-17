‘Arunima’ hosted by Tata Steel Foundation concludes; Water conservation takes centre stage

Sukinda: The sixth edition of ‘Arunima’, a two-day programme by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) organized in the premises of Tata Steel Mining Limited, Sukinda concluded on Thursday. Experts working on issues relating to water came together during the concluding day of Arunima and interacted with farmers and women entrepreneurs from across Jajpur district.

Padma Shri Daitari Naik from Keonjhar district who carved out about a kilometre-long canal from the Gonasika Mountain stream to irrigate his cultivated land attended the event as the chief guest and interacted with the audience. Among others present on this occasion were Mr Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Tata Steel Mining Limited, and Mr Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel.

Instituted in 2017, Arunima provides a one-stop platform for communities proximate to Tata Steel’s Sukinda, Bamnipal and Kalinganagar operations each year, where their efforts are recognized and the community in general is enlightened on the growth journey that the region has ventured upon.

The theme for the event this year is based on a strong felt need to focus on water in the ecosystem and also inspired by the United Nations’ mission of declaring 2018-28 as the Water Decade!

The Padma Shri awardee opined that people from the local communities have to come together to address water crisis. “I want the future generations to get involved into farming and the onus rests on the elderly to create the necessary ecosystem for them to take that up in the right manner,” added Mr Naik.

Mr Rashmi Ranjan Barik, Technical Expert, Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society, Govt. Of Odisha, Ms Smita Sucharita Nayak, Executive Director, Odisha Rural Reconstruction Association and Mr Ardhendu Sekhar Mohanty, Technical Manager, Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), Balasore also attended the event and spoke about the various sustainable methods that communities can take up for conservation of water.

The participants who joined from various locations shared how they are taking initiatives to save water at the macro level. The event was an opportunity for the participants to share knowledge and their experiences with each other.