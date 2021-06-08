Arun Kumar Mehta formally takes over as Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: BVR Subrahmanyam today handed over the charge of Office of the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, to Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta is an AGMUT (erstwhile J&K) cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch and has vast administrative experience in both Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India. Previously he has served in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology Department among other important positions. He has also served in the Union Government as Additional Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change between 2015 and 2019, and Joint Secretary, Urban Development between 2008 and 2012.

BVR Subrahmanyam, a Chattisgarh cadre officer of the 1987 batch will be proceeding to the Union Government as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Commerce; after serving as J&K’s Chief Secretary for nearly three years. He will take over as Commerce Secretary, Government of India on 30th of June, 2021, upon superannuation of the incumbent Commerce Secretary.