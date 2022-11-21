National

Arun Goel takes over as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi : Arun Goel today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.

 

 

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Shri Arun Goel on his appointment. Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Shri Kumar said that vast & diverse administrative experience of Shri Goel will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.

ARUN GOEL, IAS (Punjab Cadre – 1985 Batch)

  • Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction
  • M.Sc. Mathematics

POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF INDIA                                            PERIOD

  • Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries                                        2020 – 2022

(Catalyzed E-Vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point)

  • Secretary, Ministry of Culture                                                        2018 – 2019          
  • AS&FA, Ministry of Labour & Employment                                2017
  • Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority                              2015 – 2016
  • Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue    2012 – 2014
  • Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development                          2011

POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF PUNJAB

  • Principal Secretary (Power & Irrigation)                                           2010
  • Principal Secretary (Housing & Urban Development)                       2007 – 2009
  • Secretary, Department of Expenditure                                               2006
  • Managing Director, Punjab Industries & Export                                2003 – 2005

Corporation

  • Managing Director, Punjab Warehousing Corporation                      2001 – 2002
  • District Election Officer /Collector, Ludhiana                                    1995 – 2000
  • Managing Director, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism                      1994

Development Corporation

  • District Election Officer /Collector, Bhatinda                                    1993
