Arun Goel takes over as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi : Arun Goel today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.
Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Shri Arun Goel on his appointment. Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Shri Kumar said that vast & diverse administrative experience of Shri Goel will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.
ARUN GOEL, IAS (Punjab Cadre – 1985 Batch)
- Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction
- M.Sc. Mathematics
POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF INDIA PERIOD
- Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries 2020 – 2022
(Catalyzed E-Vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point)
- Secretary, Ministry of Culture 2018 – 2019
- AS&FA, Ministry of Labour & Employment 2017
- Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority 2015 – 2016
- Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue 2012 – 2014
- Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development 2011
POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF PUNJAB
- Principal Secretary (Power & Irrigation) 2010
- Principal Secretary (Housing & Urban Development) 2007 – 2009
- Secretary, Department of Expenditure 2006
- Managing Director, Punjab Industries & Export 2003 – 2005
Corporation
- Managing Director, Punjab Warehousing Corporation 2001 – 2002
- District Election Officer /Collector, Ludhiana 1995 – 2000
- Managing Director, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism 1994
Development Corporation
- District Election Officer /Collector, Bhatinda 1993