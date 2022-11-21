Arun Goel takes over as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi : Arun Goel today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Shri Arun Goel on his appointment. Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Shri Kumar said that vast & diverse administrative experience of Shri Goel will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.

ARUN GOEL, IAS (Punjab Cadre – 1985 Batch)

Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction

M.Sc. Mathematics

POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF INDIA PERIOD

Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries 2020 – 2022

(Catalyzed E-Vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point)

Secretary, Ministry of Culture 2018 – 2019

2018 – 2019 AS&FA, Ministry of Labour & Employment 2017

2017 Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority 2015 – 2016

2015 – 2016 Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue 2012 – 2014

2012 – 2014 Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development 2011

POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF PUNJAB

Principal Secretary (Power & Irrigation) 2010

Principal Secretary (Housing & Urban Development) 2007 – 2009

Secretary, Department of Expenditure 2006

Managing Director, Punjab Industries & Export 2003 – 2005

Corporation

Managing Director, Punjab Warehousing Corporation 2001 – 2002

District Election Officer /Collector, Ludhiana 1995 – 2000

Managing Director, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism 1994

Development Corporation