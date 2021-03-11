Artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo Creates Shivling Model With Matchsticks

Puri: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, where the world is delving deep in devotion, artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo from Puri has beautifully crafted a Shivling model out of matchsticks. He informs, “It took me two days and four hundred matchsticks to make it. I feel it is because of devotion I have, the craft has come out.”



Saswat is the sole person behind the magnificent creation. The model is 10 inches wide and 8 inches in length.



Saswat further says, “For me, art is omnipresent. You just need a perspective to see it. Besides that, I am also focusing on 2D crafts nowadays.”

