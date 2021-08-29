Artist recreates the glory of sports on National Sports Day

Puri: Ahead of National Sports Day, artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo crafts a miniature model of hockey stick. The model made with matchsticks demonstrates other sports like Boxing, Badminton, Weight-lifting, Golf, Cricket, Javelin on it. “It took me 2 days to make it and 690 matchsticks were used in it. The size of the craftwork is 5 inches in height and width is 15 inches,” says Saswat.





Related