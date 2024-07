Puri’s Biswajeet Nayak, a third-year B.Tech student in Electrical Electronics Engineering, has crafted an innovative piece of artwork using new ice-cream sticks to draw the government’s attention to the Ratna Bhandar issue. As both an artist and a devotee, Nayak seeks to emphasize the long-standing concern of Odisha’s people regarding the safety and accessibility of the Ratna Bhandar.

Nayak’s creation, which took three days to complete, stands 8 inches tall and 20 inches wide, incorporating 475 ice-cream sticks, paint, and glue. Through this unique artwork, Nayak hopes to urge the government to address public queries about the Ratna Bhandar’s status and consider opening it.