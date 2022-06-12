Arrest is not enough, criminals will get strictest punishment: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strictest action will be taken against anti-social elements who are committing crimes against women. Necessary instructions have been given to the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal regarding the incident in Bhopal yesterday. CM Shri Chouhan gave necessary instructions in a meeting of top officers at the CM residence on Sunday morning. CM Shri Chouhan today visited Smt. Seema’s residence in Shivaji Nagar and inquired about her health. In an incident on Saturday, Smt. Seema was seriously injured after she was attacked with a blade by some miscreants. CM Shri Chouhan gave an incentive of Rs. one lakh to the injured woman.

The courage of Seema is commendable

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the courage of Smt. Seema is commendable. She courageously confronted the objectionable and obscene acts of the miscreants. The treatment of Smt. Seema will be done by the state government. CM Shri Chouhan said that resisting injustice is an inspiration for other people. Seema who opposed the incident is also an inspiration to other women. The Chief Minister has also given necessary instructions to Collector Bhopal for providing assistance to Smt. Seema’s son and daughter who study in Bhopal. He said that the accused in the incident have been arrested. Instructions have been given to Police Commissioner Bhopal and other officers for strictest action against them. CM Shri Chouhan also interacted with Smt. Seema’s husband and other family members.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that three criminals are involved in the incident. They have committed a terrible crime. The main culprit does the work of driving auto. He just got released from jail a few days ago. He has been arrested. Also the license of his vehicle has been cancelled. Smt. Seema has done an act of courage. I respect and congratulate her. She has emerged as an inspiration against injustice and violence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that plastic surgery of Smt. Seema would also be done in consultation with doctors.

CM Shri Chouhan gave strict instructions in the meeting

Earlier this morning, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called a meeting of top officers at the CM residence and expressed concern and grief over this incident of violence in the capital yesterday. He said in displeasure that I am very upset by this incident. Incidents of molestation against women will take the form of violence, it is unimaginable. CM Shri Chouhan directed the Police Commissioner Bhopal Shri Makrand Deuskar that the criminal elements who hurt the honour of women should not be spared at any cost. Strictest legal action should be taken against them. Even if they have to be externed from the district, then the case should be prepared and implemented expeditiously. Merely sending such heinous criminals to jail will not work. More stringent action should be taken under necessary sections. Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Shri Manish Rastogi, Officer on Special Duty Chief Minister’s Office Shri Yogesh Chaudhary, Commissioner Bhopal Shri Gulshan Bamra and Collector Bhopal Shri Avinash Lavania were present.