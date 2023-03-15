Around 22,800 new establishments registered under ESI Scheme in the month of January 2023

As per the provisional payroll data of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), 16.27 lakh new employees have been added in the month of January, 2023. A year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 17.88 lakh employees who paid contribution in ESI Scheme in January 2023 as compared to January 2022.

As per data, around 22,800 new establishments have been registered in the month of January, 2023 under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Of the total 16.27 lakh employees added during the month, 7.52 lakh employees having age upto 25 years have got registered. This shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 13.22 lakhs in January, 2023. The data also shows that a total 44 transgender employees have got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of January. This shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.