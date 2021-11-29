Army Lives Lost in Terrorist Attacks

New Delhi : The details of number of terrorist attacks during last three years is as under:
|Year
|Punjab
|J&K
|Delhi
|Others
|Total
|2019
|Nil
|594
|Nil
|Nil
|594
|2020
|Nil
|244
|Nil
|Nil
|244
|2021 (upto 15.11.2021)
|Nil
|195
|01
|Nil
|196
|Grand Total
|1034
The fatal Battle Casualties occurred due to Counter Terrorist Operation during the last three years is as under:
|Year
|Security Personnel including CAPF*
|2019
|80
|2020
|62
|2021 (upto 23.11.2021)
|35
|Grand Total
|177
*CAPF – Central Armed Police Forces.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha today.