Army Lives Lost in Terrorist Attacks

New Delhi : The details of number of terrorist attacks during last three years is as under:

Year Punjab J&K Delhi Others Total 2019 Nil 594 Nil Nil 594 2020 Nil 244 Nil Nil 244 2021 (upto 15.11.2021) Nil 195 01 Nil 196 Grand Total 1034

The fatal Battle Casualties occurred due to Counter Terrorist Operation during the last three years is as under:

Year Security Personnel including CAPF* 2019 80 2020 62 2021 (upto 23.11.2021) 35 Grand Total 177

*CAPF – Central Armed Police Forces.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha today.