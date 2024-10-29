Army Hospital (R&R) hosts Commissioning Ceremony for VII Batch of Military Nursing Cadets

The College of Nursing, Army Hospital (R&R) proudly hosted the commissioning ceremony of its VII batch of 26 Military Nursing Cadets, marking the culmination of four years of rigorous education and training. The degree course is conducted under the aegis of the University of Delhi.

The commissioning ceremony was reviewed by Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, Director and Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R). The occasion was also attended by esteemed guests, dignitaries, and proud parents. Lt Muskan Sharma was awarded the Silver Medal for First in Merit, Best All-Rounder Award.