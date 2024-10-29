Army Hospital (R&R) hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Programme

Army Hospital (Research and Referral) hosted an insightful Breast Cancer Awareness Programme, empowering attendees with crucial information and support.

With expert speakers and survivor stories, the event highlighted the importance of awareness leading to early detection and ongoing support. The programme was attended by station ladies and many dignitaries of AWWA including Chairperson PRERNA patient support group, Mrs Saswati Aich, General Secy AWWA Mrs Seema Viresh Singh and Chairperson Patient Welfare Committee, AHRR Dr.(Mrs) Navneet Nath.