Army Commanders Conference To Be Held In Hybrid Format From 17 April 2023

Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The first ACC for the year 2023 is scheduled from 17 to 21 April 2023. For the first time, the ACC is being conducted in Hybrid format exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi for balance physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations.



On the first-day of the conference, agenda points sponsored by various Command Headquarters will be discussed, followed by an update from Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command and sessions by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters. The forum will also review the progress on the activities charted out as part of ‘Year of Transformation-2023’ along with progress on Agnipath Scheme, digitisation & automation initiatives, Combat Engineers tasks, work aspects and budget management.



The apex leadership will also brainstorm current / emerging security scenario and review operational preparedness of Indian Army.



The Hon’ble RM is scheduled to address the conference on 19 April 2023, where he will also review an equipment display focussing on niche techcology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Operational Logistics etc. The senior officers will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff.



A talk on future contours of Indo China relations by Mr Vijay Gokhale, former Ambassador to China is also planned during the conference



