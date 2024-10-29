Army Commanders’ Conference Concludes with Key Address from External Affairs Minister

The second phase of the Army Commanders’ Conference concluded today in New Delhi. This phase, conducted on 28th and 29th of October 2024, witnessed the Indian Army’s senior leadership deliberating on critical strategic issues affecting both border security and the hinterland.

A key highlight of the conference was the address by Hon’ble External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, on the theme of the ‘Evolving Geopolitical Landscape and Opportunities for the Indian Armed Forces’. Dr Jaishankar underscored the intricate global and geopolitical dynamics that impact India and highlighted the country’s expectations from the Armed Forces and the preparedness required to address the contradictions and challenges of the current world order. He appreciated the Indian Army for remaining vigilant and urged leadership to be prepared to adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities and emphasised the importance of technological advancements and the lessons drawn from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India’s strategic posture.

Over the last two days, the Indian Army’s senior hierarchy engaged in in-depth discussions on operational and administrative issues. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, addressed the gathering, reflecting on the recent success of the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Lucknow. Reviewing the current security situation, General Chauhan stressed the importance of jointness and the roadmap for enhanced integration across domains, which is critical for future warfare and effective operations. He outlined the step-by-step approach towards integration, starting with Cross-Service Cooperation, progressing to a ‘Joint Culture’, and ultimately achieving full integration for joint operations. He reiterated the need for operational readiness to counter emerging challenges, underscoring modernisation and strategic autonomy as pivotal goals, especially within the framework of Vision 2047.

Additionally, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, addressed the audience, discussing the rapidly shifting dynamics in geopolitics, technology, and tactics. Admiral Tripathi emphasised the need for the Armed Forces to remain proactive and adaptable to these changes, particularly within the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions. He highlighted the Indian Navy’s preparedness to tackle maritime challenges and their cascading effects on land operations, underscoring the importance of maintaining operational superiority in these strategic waters.

During the conference, the Army leadership also deliberated on welfare measures and financial security schemes for soldiers, veterans, and their families, while various Boards of Governors met to discuss these critical issues.

The conference concluded with the distribution of awards to Military Stations in several categories for Green Military Station and Aviation Flight Safety, highlighting the Army’s commitment to environmental sustainability and safety. The awards for Green Military Stations were conferred as follows:

Military Station (Population >10,000): Patiala (1st Position) and Jodhpur (2nd Position).

Patiala (1st Position) and Jodhpur (2nd Position). Military Station (Population 5,000-10,000): Bagrakote (1st Position) and Bhuj (2nd Position).

Bagrakote (1st Position) and Bhuj (2nd Position). Military Station (Population <5,000): Kannur (1st Position) and Umroi (2nd Position).

Kannur (1st Position) and Umroi (2nd Position). Avshesh Mukt Sainya Abhiyaan (Best Waste Disposal Mechanism): Sevoke Road (1st Position) and Pratap Pur (2nd Position).

Sevoke Road (1st Position) and Pratap Pur (2nd Position). Best Transformative Station: Suratgarh (1st Position) and Abohar (2nd Position).

In the realm of Aviation Flight Safety, 257 Army Aviation Squadron and 663 Army Aviation Squadron were awarded best-in-flight safety trophies.

This conference reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness and adaptability, as the senior leadership resolved to accelerate ongoing transformational initiatives and actively contribute to various national endeavours. Emphasising a forward-looking approach, the Indian Army remains fully dedicated to preparing for present and emerging challenges, ensuring a progressive, resilient, and future-ready force aligned with India’s strategic interests